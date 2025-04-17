SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,338,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

