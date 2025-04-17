SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 118.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $69.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

