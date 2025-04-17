Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1192080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 416,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 138.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.