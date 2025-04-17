Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. This trade represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 141,141 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 263,267 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 330,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,549 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

