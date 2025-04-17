SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $174.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
