SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $174.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SPX Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,203,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,109.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.