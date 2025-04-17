Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.75 ($25.85) and last traded at €22.45 ($25.51). Approximately 86,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.30 ($25.34).

Stabilus Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.29. The firm has a market cap of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

