STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,471,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.