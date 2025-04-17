Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.50.

Stantec Price Performance

About Stantec

TSE:STN traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,197. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$129.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

