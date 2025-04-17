Stephen J. Gold Sells 2,744 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verint Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $991.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 491.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 635,334 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,653,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after buying an additional 486,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 412,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

