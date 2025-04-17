Stephens Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $118.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $123.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

EXE stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,507,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,777,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,682,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

