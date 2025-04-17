Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.80 ($0.22). Approximately 221,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 58,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Steppe Cement Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

