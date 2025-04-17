StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STEP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

STEP stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

