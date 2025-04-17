Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $67,393,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $9,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,807,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFG opened at $78.70 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.