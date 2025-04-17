Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

