Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

