Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $585,479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,975,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,525,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

