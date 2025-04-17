Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

