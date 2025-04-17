Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,237,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after acquiring an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after acquiring an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,095,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,974,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

