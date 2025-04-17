Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

