Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 215,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $14,515,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

