Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

