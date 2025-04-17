Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.23, but opened at $145.94. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $144.12, with a volume of 179,079 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 254.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

