Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.92.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after buying an additional 521,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $54,088,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $42,887,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,207.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after purchasing an additional 271,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.