Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $230.11 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

