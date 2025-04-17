Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,523 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

