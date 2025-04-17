Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Down 2.2 %

SNDR stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 780.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 743,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.