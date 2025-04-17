Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,103 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 593,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,739,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,242,000 after buying an additional 701,860 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,269,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 2,947,508 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBN stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,489. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 24.40%. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

