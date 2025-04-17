Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Xerox has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xerox by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

