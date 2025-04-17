Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,257 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $64,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

