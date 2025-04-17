StockNews.com Downgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. International Game Technology has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 782.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

