StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Down 0.5 %

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

