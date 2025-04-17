Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

