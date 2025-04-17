Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after purchasing an additional 780,026 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $776.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

