Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 1,388 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

