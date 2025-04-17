Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $134,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

