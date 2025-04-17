Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $3.16 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFLV stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

