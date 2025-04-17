Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $526,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after buying an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,039,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 108,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4516 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

