Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

