Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $73,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 678,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.