Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $8.65 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,429,000 after buying an additional 121,187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,203,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.