Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.