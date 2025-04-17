Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

