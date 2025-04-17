Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.53.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

SYK stock opened at $346.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.