S&U (LON:SUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 147.40 ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. S&U had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

S&U Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SUS traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,450 ($19.19). 9,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406. S&U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,230 ($16.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.32). The company has a market cap of £171.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,509.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.50) target price on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

