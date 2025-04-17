Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IDXX opened at $402.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $548.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.