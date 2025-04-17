Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

