Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,509 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $37,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 467,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

