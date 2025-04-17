Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flowserve by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Flowserve by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,832,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

