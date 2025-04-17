Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STAG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

