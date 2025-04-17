Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in KB Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KB Home by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 1.6 %

KBH stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.